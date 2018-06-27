Sears building in Charlottetown up for sale

The former Charlottetown Sears store is now up for sale.

The property is listed at $7 million, which includes the six-hectare (15-acre) site and the building, which is over 100,000 square feet.

CBRE Limited has been retained by Sears Canada to co-ordinate the sale of the building.

Sears officially closed its doors in Charlottetown in January as part of nationwide closures.

The Charlottetown store was open for 13 years.

About 85 people lost their jobs.

