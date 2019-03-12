Province to spend $2.2M to replace Searletown Bridge

Work will begin next month to replace the Searletown Bridge, P.E.I. transportation officials say.

Searletown is between Borden-Carleton and Bedeque. The old wooden bridge was in poor condition and the project gives the province an opportunity to do some road work as well.

"It's our chance to take out two curves there, so we're going to make the road safer by realigning it," said provincial bridge engineer Neil Lawless.

The province plans to spend $2.2 million on the project, Lawless said.

Traffic will not be affected, he said — there will be two lanes open at all times, since the new bridge will be built next to the old one.

Proximity to homes, speeding concerns

A public meeting was recently held on the project where residents raised some concerns.

"There was concern about the proximity of the road relative to property, the houses. So we have made some adjustments to that," he said. "And also because the road is going to be straight — a good portion of it — there was concern with speed of traffic.

"Roads that are straight are safer than roads with curves — there's less chance of an accident," he said.

The work is scheduled to begin at the end of April and be complete by mid-August.

The province also plans to replace the nearby South Freetown Bridge on Route 109 at a cost of $650,000, Lawless said. Work is scheduled to begin there at the end of June, after spring planting.

