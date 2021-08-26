Search for missing Lennox Island man continues

The search continued Friday in Lennox Island, P.E.I., for 28-year-old Jamie Sark.

Sark was last seen Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon near Mosquito Path in a wooded area of the island on P.E.I.'s North Shore. He was reported missing Wednesday.

The Prince District RCMP said Thursday some of Sark's personal items were found near a water tower on the island, which is in western P.E.I.

Sark is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He usually wears prescription glasses, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

Police say Sark does not have a history of leaving without informing anyone.

Crews began searching on Lennox Island starting in the area where Sark was last seen, then kept expanding the search area around it.

RCMP said they had had some tips that came in outside of Lennox Island that they followed up, but those did not lead anywhere.

Anyone who has seen Sark since he went missing or has information on his whereabouts should contact the RCMP at (902) 436-9300.