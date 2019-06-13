Drone search continues for missing P.E.I. fisherman

Kings District RCMP are continuing to search for missing P.E.I. fisherman Jordan Hicken, officials said Thursday.

Hicken went missing from his father's boat the morning of May 21 while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour.

RCMP say they have done three patrols of the shore this week with the drone, but have found nothing.

The search is being carried out by officers as part of their regular shift duties.

