Search continues for 17-year-old in waters off Northport, P.E.I.

Alex Hutchinson is still missing after a small boat he was in with two other youth overturned in rough water Wednesday night. (Submitted by Taylor Powers)

The search continued Monday on the water and on land for the body of 17-year-old Alex Hutchinson, one of three teens who went overboard when a small motorboat capsized last Wednesday evening.

The body of one of the teens, Ethan Reilly, was found Sunday near Fox Island and that's where the search remains focused for Hutchinson.

RCMP said Sunday that with major storm Teddy set to affect P.E.I. Tuesday into Wednesday, the push is on to try to find Hutchinson as well.

A third teen, Max MacIsaac, made it safely to shore Wednesday night.

Police drones, boats and ground search and rescue crews continued Monday to search land and water for any evidence of Alex Hutchinson, missing since Wednesday night. 1:14

Drones map search area

RCMP boats and a dive team were back on the water Monday while P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue continued to look along the shoreline for any evidence.

Police continued to use drones to search the water and shoreline, noting on a quiet day like Monday the drone camera can see several metres into the water.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie says police are searching using a drone. (John Robertson/CBC)

Baillie pilots a drone during search efforts in Northport on Monday. (John Roberston/CBC)

"The drone actually maps the areas that I've covered, so I'm able to pass those maps on to Ground Search and Rescue and they know that area's been covered," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie, the RCMP's drone co-ordinator.

In nearby Tignish, the municipality decided Friday night to light up a tree-shaped lobster trap monument dedicated to fishermen lost at sea. They invited hockey players from the area to bring sticks to leave at the foot of the tree.

All three of the boys were active in hockey.

The site has become a gathering place for youth.

'All the good stories of the boys'

"Its a place a lot of people have found comfort, and a place maybe for teenagers to go and reflect on all the good stories of the boys," said Tina Richard, Tignish's recreation director.

Hockey sticks adorn the lobster trap monument in Tignish, which has been lit up in memory of 17-year-olds Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly, who loved to fish and play hockey. (Tina Richard/Facebook)

She said many people have brought sticks, with messages and hearts written on the blades.

"Our community is definitely hockey-oriented and a lot of these friends have met through hockey and became friends outside of hockey, so we just thought it was fitting to have hockey sticks around our tree," Richard said.

"The peace around that tree is pretty powerful."

Richard said many people in the area knew the boys, who were "fantastic hockey players." Her son played against Hutchinson and Reilly's team, and was friends with them.

"It's been rough," she said.

'Holding up very well'

"The community is holding up very well under the circumstances, everybody is pulling together," said Northport Mayor Wendy McNeill Monday afternoon.

The Northport community centre remains a drop-in centre for people who want to bring food and supplies and gather to get the latest information and support their neighbours.

Alex Hutchinson on the ice with the Bantam AAA Prince County Warriors a few years ago. (Submitted by Jason R Rayner)

"I've never been so proud in all my life, in a role that I'm in right now as mayor, not just Northport, but West Prince and Prince Edward Island in general, because the outreach has been mostly West Prince, but it's also been across this whole Island, and I've never felt so connected to a province as I have these last few days," McNeill said.

She said the teens' parents have come by the centre to thank them personally.

"They want to make sure the word gets out there of how appreciative they are for what everyone is doing," McNeill said.

