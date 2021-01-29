New search and rescue boat for Lennox Island First Nation

Lennox Island First Nation in Prince Edward Island has a new search and rescue boat.

The Canadian Coast Guard provided $209,190 for the purchase of the boat and related equipment, a news release said, as part of the federal government's $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan.

"We are pleased to have necessary equipment and resources that will assist us in preparing for emergency situations, which we have found ourselves in many times in the past," said Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard in the release.

"It is important to ensure safety and security steps are taken while we continue to be stewards of the land and water."

Nine members of the First Nation have already completed search and rescue training with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary to respond to emergencies in waters near their community.

The auxiliary is a national non-profit organization of 4,000 volunteers with access to 1,100 vessels. It's funded by the coast guard with $7.7 million per year, and responds to approximately 25 per cent of maritime calls for assistance each year, the release said.

More from CBC P.E.I.