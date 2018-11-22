Residents asked to search properties, outbuildings for missing man

Charlottetown police are asking some residents of Charlottetown to check their properties and outbuildings in an effort to locate Craig Johnston, who was reported missing last Friday.

Police released a map highlighting an area of Charlottetown, asking for people who live within that area to check their properties and outbuildings.

Police are asking residents within the circled area to search their properties and out buildings for Johnston. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police)

Johnston is 39 years old, six feet tall, weighs 174 pounds and has curly light brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he may have been wearing a black windbreaker and green winter hat when he disappeared, and may have been carrying a black kit bag.

A ground search for Johnston was launched on Tuesday, but it was suspended that evening after the search area was exhausted.

Both the family and police are concerned about Johnston's well-being. Anyone who has seen Johnston or has contact with him is asked to call Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172.

More P.E.I. news