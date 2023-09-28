Content
Charlottetown MP Sean Casey running for Speaker

Following the resignation of Anthony Rota on Tuesday, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says he is interested in taking over the job of Parliamentary Speaker.

Election scheduled for Tuesday

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Sean Casey stands on Charlottetown street on a sunny summer day. He is wearing a short sleeved pink dress shirt.
Sean Casey was first elected in Charlottetown in 2011. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Casey told Radio-Canada in Charlottetown Thursday morning he would be putting his name forward.

"I have the intention to represent myself as a candidate," told Le Réveil host Denis Duchesne, speaking in French.

"I made the decision yesterday. I'm now approaching other MPs to try to gain their support."

Casey has represented the Charlottetown riding since 2011.

Rota resigned over his invitation to Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka to sit in the parliamentary gallery during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament on Friday. Over the weekend, it came out Hunka fought for a voluntary unit under the command of the Nazis.

The election for a new Speaker is scheduled for Tuesday.

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    With files from Le Reveil

