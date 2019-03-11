Seals around P.E.I. spent their Sunday soaking up the 'lovely warm sunshine'

Could it be the first sign of spring?

A bunch of seals lounging around in the sunshine near the Hillsborough Bridge drew the eyes of many onlookers Sunday.

Brittany Crossman was one of the photographers taking pictures of the seals from a safe distance. She got several photos of the seals in all their glory, basking in the "lovely warm sunshine."

Seals peeked over one another and almost appeared to be smiling. (Brittany Crossman)

Resting seal face. (Brittany Crossman)

Michele Lawlor says the seals were 'a crowd pleaser for everyone who stopped to capture images.' (Michele Lawlor)

Michele Lawlor was another photographer getting shots from afar, one "who happily zoomed in from a safe distance."

She said the seals were "a crowd pleaser for everyone who stopped to capture images."

Some onlookers felt like getting a little closer, however. RCMP tweeted Sunday saying police received calls of people venturing out onto the ice and urged them to stay on land.

Similarly, wildlife pathologist Pierre-Yves Daoust warned the public to distance themselves from the lounging seals.

We are receiving calls of people on the ice near the Hillsborough Bridge. The seals are intriguing to watch BUT PLEASE STAY OFF THE ICE. With the moving currents this area is DANGEROUS. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/xWCzSry14g">pic.twitter.com/xWCzSry14g</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

"Of course they are wild animals. They fear humans and if you approach them quickly they will try to react," he said.

"If they see humans coming they will go in the water. If they are on the ice, it's because they want to be on the ice. If humans approach them and [the seals] go in the water, this is not what they want."

Daoust said that wildlife "deserve our respect" and asked people to admire from afar.

Krista Petersen, a spokesperson from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, sent an email statement from the department that said while seals "may look cute" they are wild animals and should be left alone.

"They may react aggressively if they are cornered or believe they are being threatened. They can cause serious injuries requiring medical attention. If you encounter a seal, do not approach it and keep children and pets away."

More P.E.I. news