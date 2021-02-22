Surly seal apprehended by police after woman spots it on Charlottetown sidewalk

Lillian Reynolds was about to make coffee Sunday morning when she looked out her kitchen window and saw a seal wiggling down the sidewalk.

Wait? A what?

"I had to take a double-take because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," she said.

"I went into panic mode and grabbed my phone and called 911…. I just said there's a seal travelling down Patterson Drive on the sidewalk."

He was, I think, probably cursing at me in seal language. — Lillian Reynolds

Concerned it might get hit by a car or attacked by a dog, Patterson went outside to protect the seal and try to comfort it until Charlottetown police arrived.

But the surly seal, possibly tired and disoriented, was in no mood to mingle.

Lillian Reynolds says she saw the seal wandering along the sidewalk on Patterson Drive in Charlottetown on Sunday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"He was, I think, probably cursing at me in seal language.… He was quite upset, but I don't blame him. I would be too," Reynolds said.

"I just said, you know, 'We're going to take care of you, don't worry about it.' Then he was like arr, arr, arr at me."

When police arrived, they tried to corral the seal in a blanket, which wasn't easy in snow up to their knees.

"He was slipping and sliding off the blanket," Reynolds said. "It was just like a TV show."

The officers managed to get the seal wrapped in the blanket and put it in the back of the cruiser.

Charlottetown police said rescuing a seal from a downtown sidewalk was a first for them. (Charlottetown Police Services)

In a news release, Charlottetown police said it was first for them. After consulting with DFO, the officers drove the seal to the water where it was released into its natural habitat.

Reynolds said she is thankful nobody got hurt.

"It makes me feel good. It was such a nice story for these times, these days, that something could be so uplifting."

More from CBC P.E.I.