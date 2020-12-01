Province making it easier to buy, ship seafood
Information consolidated within website
The province is hoping a new web page will make it easier for people to buy and ship Island seafood products locally and across Canada.
Staff with the Department of Fisheries and Communities have consolidated product and ordering information for companies that sell goods such as lobster, mussels and oysters.
Jamie Fox, the minister of fisheries and communities, said having the information all in one place makes the transaction simpler for potential customers.
He said about 10 companies are involved so far, which have links on the site princeedwardislandseafood.com.
"If you want to buy seafood, you better go on to that page and then you'll get to bring up that company and connect immediately to their store virtually or their company and have products shipped for you fresh, in market."
Fox said he hopes it will be used locally and also offer access to a taste of home for those who can't get back to the Island because of the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.