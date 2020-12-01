Province making it easier to buy, ship seafood

The province is hoping a new web page will make it easier for people to buy and ship Island seafood products locally and across Canada.

Staff with the Department of Fisheries and Communities have consolidated product and ordering information for companies that sell goods such as lobster, mussels and oysters.

Jamie Fox, the minister of fisheries and communities, said having the information all in one place makes the transaction simpler for potential customers.

He said about 10 companies are involved so far, which have links on the site princeedwardislandseafood.com.

"If you want to buy seafood, you better go on to that page and then you'll get to bring up that company and connect immediately to their store virtually or their company and have products shipped for you fresh, in market."

Fox said he hopes it will be used locally and also offer access to a taste of home for those who can't get back to the Island because of the pandemic.

