Seafood processors concerned about meeting demand after Fiona

Some seafood processors on P.E.I. say it will be more difficult to meet the already high demand for their products following damage from post-tropical storm Fiona, and are exploring ways to minimize the impact from storms in the future.

Jerry Gavin, executive director of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, said the mussel and oyster markets were strong, but a lot of seed and market-ready product was lost and there was damage to plants and infrastructure.

"Things were just lining up so well for mussels and oysters and it's just so unfortunate that Fiona hit us the way it did."

Gavin and other processors spoke at a standing committee on health and social development on Friday.

The association estimates preliminary losses in the industry will top $70 million.

"Our issue was we lost 40,000 pounds of lobsters in the tank house, because we lost power," said Jeff Malloy of Acadian Supreme.

"We had a backup generator but the storm surge came in, and obviously the wind…. It's a tremendous hit to our bottom line, and it's going to make it very difficult."

Jerry Gavin, executive director of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, speaks at a standing committee on health and social development Friday. (CBC)

Gavin said the industry won't see the effects of lost oyster and mussel seed for a couple years. Until then, they have to balance how much product to put on the market.

"The last thing we want to do is go out and provide too many oysters and mussels in the marketplace now and not have that two years down the road so it's quite a balancing act, quite a challenge."

He doubts the $300 million in aid coming from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will be enough to cover the damages.

Crop insurance

Because of storm surge, much of the loss is uninsured. Gavin said the association would like to see a crop insurance program, similar to what farmers have, available for aquaculture.

"Farmers that I talk to say it makes a big difference," Gavin said.

Seafood processing plants are near the water, which makes them vulnerable to extreme weather. The processors hope more can be done to protect buildings and equipment.

"We're not immune to hurricanes, obviously, so they could hit us with even more force," Gavin said.

"So how do we better prepare, how do we harden our sites so to speak? Can we get power quicker … understanding that all Islanders are saying the same thing."