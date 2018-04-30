Seafood industry in western P.E.I. receives $3.4M in aid from feds
The federal government is investing up to $3,461,798 in 12 initiatives throughout western P.E.I. to help the region’s fish and seafood processing sector through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will help companies acquire new equipment to address health and safety measures in response to COVID-19 and improve automation and storage capacity, according to a news release.
The money is provided through the $62.5 million Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund.
The six companies receiving money are:
- Royal Star Foods Ltd. of Tignish, $1,043,097, which includes a $950,000 repayable contribution to support investment in capital projects to increase safety and expand product lines, and a $93,097 non-repayable contribution for support for personal protective equipment (PPE) and related expenses due to COVID-19.
- South Shore Seafoods Ltd. of Bloomfield, $1,108,246, which includes a $585,000 repayable contribution to support the purchase of automation equipment, a $499,496 repayable contribution to support equipment upgrades to increase processing capacity, and a $23,750 non-repayable contribution to support the purchase of PPE due to COVID-19.
- Summerside Seafood Supreme Inc., $527,879, which includes a $291,474 repayable contribution to acquire equipment to automate the lobster grading process and improve productivity, a $200,278 conditionally repayable contribution to acquire and adapt equipment to be responsive to changes in consumer demand due to COVID-19, and a $36,127 non-repayable contribution to acquire PPE to address health and safety measures.
- Acadian Supreme Inc. of Wellington, $476,591, which includes a $452,432 repayable contribution to acquire equipment to address health and safety measures and increase productivity, and a $24,159 non-repayable contribution to acquire PPE to address health and safety measures.
- High Tide Fisheries Ltd.of Alberton, a $286,500 repayable loan to support construction of cold storage facility to increase product capacity.
- Annand Clams Inc. of Ellerslie, a $19,485 non-repayable contribution for purchase of PPE and related expenses due to COVID-19.
Last week, six companies in eastern P.E.I. received a total of $386,746 from the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund.
