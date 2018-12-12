Sea turtle didn't die of trauma or entanglement, preliminary necropsy suggests

The cause of death of a large sea turtle that washed up on P.E.I.'s Argyle Shore last week has not yet been determined, but wildlife officials say there is no evidence of trauma or that it was entangled in fishing gear.

Preliminary findings from the necropsy at the Atlantic Veterinary College also show the turtle did not die from eating plastic, said Megan Jones, director of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative for the Atlantic region.

"She was in very good body condition." she said. "She had lots of body fat, which is fantastic. So that's good, it means she was not chronically sick with anything most likely."

Testing will continue to see if the endangered animal had a bacterial infection, Jones said.

More to come