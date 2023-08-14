P.E.I. scuba diver says team may have found shipwreck near Tignish

Swimming more than 22 metres under the sea near Tignish, a Prince Edward Island scuba diver came across quite the discovery last week.

Divemaster Allan Parrish says he believes what he was looking at was a shipwreck deep in the waters off Skinner's Pond, on P.E.I.'s northwest tip.

Parrish led a team of five divers to survey the debris last week, and filmed the mission.

He told CBC News that he learned about the wreckage through a Facebook group for P.E.I. divers.

Another team of divers that had been seeking a German U-boat long rumoured to have gone down in the area had come across the Skinner's Pond debris. They knew it wasn't their target, so they left it for others to explore.

The remains of a possible shipwreck off the northwestern tip of Prince Edward Island. (Allan Parrish/Facebook)

Parrish and his team decided to explore the wreck themselves, and were fascinated by what they saw.

"When you're going down, you have no idea what you're going to see," he said. "It's amazing. And I wasn't disappointed."

Most of the wreckage didn't resemble pieces of a ship, Parrish said. There were many broken segments with marine plants growing on and around them. However, the ship's boiler and a large section of bow seemed to be intact.

In an email to CBC News, the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation said it couldn't say for sure what the structure might be, but confirmed a wooden sailing ship called the Brittanis is known to have sunk in the area in 1852.

Parrish says a large section of the ship's bow seems to be intact. (Allan Parrish/Facebook)

Helen Kristmanson, a senior archaeologist with L'nuey, said in an email that there have been many shipwrecks over the years off the coast of P.E.I. Identifying any one debris field would involve extensive research into archives and historical records, and an examination by a trained specialist.

"Identifying wrecks can pose a challenge as by the time we see them, they have usually been stripped of many identifying features," she wrote.

'When you're going down, you have no idea what you're going to see,' Parrish says. (Allan Parrish/Facebook)

"At best, if we could see its attributes, we may be able to determine its general age."

Parrish says he plans to do more dives to further investigate the wreckage.