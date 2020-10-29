Halloween drive-thru a screaming success, organizers say

People came from as far away as Souris to wait in line as long as an hour Wednesday night to drive through the Eliot River Scream Park, an annual fundraising event in Cornwall, P.E.I.

The event is usually set up for people to walk along a trail, but was changed to a drive-thru this year due to COVID-19 — and the lineup for admission was long.

"We were surprised by the number," said Darren Ford, a teacher at Eliot River Elementary. "We did expect a large crowd, it being a venue going on or an event during these COVID times — but I think what we expected and what we got was well beyond our expectations."

Despite the lineup and wait, people coming through to see the Halloween-themed sights seemed happy and had positive comments, Ford said.

A scary school bus was part of the Scream Park 2020. (CBC )

Some ghoulish goings-on under the lights at the Terry Fox Sports Complex in Cornwall as part of the 2020 Scream Park. (CBC)

Santa was at the Scream park with some elves. (CBC)

"Overall I can honestly say it was probably a smash hit or a home run, as they say in the major leagues, for us and hopefully for the people that attended."

The 17th annual event raised $2,800 for the school's breakfast program and for phys ed equipment, which Ford said is comparable to previous years.

He estimates as many as 1,000 cars drove through the Scream Park.

