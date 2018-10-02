Regulations coming for motorized kick scooters

The P.E.I. government is putting together regulations for the use of motorized kick scooters on the Island.

Currently, the scooters are not included in legislation, which technically means they are not allowed anywhere. Graham Miner, director of P.E.I's highway safety division, said it is time to put some rules in place.

"The difference now is they're bigger and faster, and there's more of them," Miner said.

"You're really standing up on a low-speed motorcycle."

The regulations for use of the scooters will likely be similar to those for motorized bicycles, he said.

"Where do you get to use it, what's the age of the person, how heavy is it, how fast can it go, do you need to wear a helmet: these are the type of things we're dealing with in draft regulations," he said.

Under no circumstances will they be allowed on sidewalks, said Miner. With scooters typically able to reach speeds up to 30 km/h, the consequences of a collision with a pedestrian could be serious. The roads available for the scooters may also be limited to those with speed limits under 50 or 60 km/h.

There is no opposition to the use of the scooters, said Miner. It is just taking some time to put the regulations in place.

That should happen some time this summer.