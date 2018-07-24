Science and discovery centre planned for Charlottetown

The Homburg family of companies is pledging $9 million to establish a science and discovery centre in the Confederation Court Mall.

The centre would be called PEI Science + Discovery and would span 15,000 square feet.

A news release said the new centre would create jobs, encourage innovation and become a tourism draw.

'Science, technology and culture'

"It will be a living demonstration of what P.E.I. offers the larger confederation in the areas of science, technology and culture," said the release.

"It is not a static museum that looks back at past accomplishments, but an ever-changing embodiment of the brightest minds, emerging innovators and [the] most creative companies on the Island."

The group behind the project conducted consultations with P.E.I. leaders in industry, education and business, as well as a feasibility study, which they said showed there's demand for such a centre and that it can be successful in the long term.

City 'very supportive'

That group includes Homburg Institute president Phillip Homburg, Montessori School of Charlottetown executive director Wraychel Horne and consultant Chuck Bridges.

'There is a clear desire for this type of facility in our provincial capital,' says Phillip Homburg. (Submitted by Jay Noble)

They visited facilities in Ottawa, Vancouver, Sarasota, Fla., and Portland, Maine, to see what works in other markets.

The release quotes Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee as being "very supportive of this project" and excited that it will add another reason for people to visit Charlottetown.

The project is still looking for a commitment from "additional industry partners" and the facility is planned to launch in summer 2019, the release said.

Another group had attempted to find funding for a similar project several years ago, but it never came to fruition.

A discovery centre is also in the works for Summerside, P.E.I. — organizers there are seeking federal and provincial funding for the $6.5 million project.

More P.E.I. news