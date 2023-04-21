Content
P.E.I. community leader Bill Schurman remembered for 'energy and work ethic'

Bill Schurman died Thursday morning. He was 67 years old.

‘He never looked at his watch. He probably worked too hard,’ says friend Basil Stewart

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
Bill Schurman poses outisde the Eastlink Centre infront of the Moncton Wildcats bus.
Bill Schurman held jobs as the general manager of the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown and the general manager of the Moncton Wildcats. (Bill Schurman/Twitter)

Prince Edward Island has lost a community leader.

Bill Schurman, who died Thursday morning, led a busy life in his 67 years.

Over the decades he was the general manager of the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, the director of athletics and recreation at UPEI, the general manager of the Summerside Chamber of Commerce, the director of community services for the city of Summerside and the general manager of the Moncton Wildcats. He also held other professional roles and volunteer jobs across Atlantic Canada.

"He never looked at his watch. He probably worked too hard," says his friend Basil Stewart, the former mayor of Summerside, where the flags in front of Credit Union Place were lowered in Schurman's memory on Friday.

Bill Schurman holding a sign reading 'be a freind' as part of the Bell Let's Talk campaign.
Schurman had a busy life, with professional and volunteer roles across Atlantic Canada including director of athletics and recreation at UPEI and director of community services for the city of Summerside. (Bill Schurman/Instagram)

Stewart remembers Schurman's hard work as a director of community services in Summerside.

"Bill was the best in his profession. I mean, he had tremendous organizational skills and he knew recreation," he said.

"He was a master at putting a plan together."

Stewart remembers traveling to Salt Lake City in 1992 alongside Schurman to bid for the 1994 World Softball Championships. Over the next 10 days, the men presented their arguments and won the chance to host the championships — by a single vote.

"I remember that day. Bill, he jumped into the air! And we brought it back to Summerside," Stewart said.

"It was the most successful one ever for the World Softball Federation."

Schurman left a lasting impression on peoples' lives — both personally and professionally.

J.P. Desrosiers is the director of community services for the city of Summerside. As a kid, he attended many events Schurman had put together, and says that was why he himself got into the recreation and sports field.

Schurman later was his direct supervisor when Credit Union Place opened in 2007. 

Desrosiers called Schurman "certainly a mentor, a bigger-than-life personality and someone who I learned an awful lot from."

His impact was Island-wide, Desrosiers added.

"The loss of just his energy and his presence will certainly be noticed," he said.

"Bill was a presence right across the province in terms of, you know, energizing and engaging the communities to continue to do better and do more and offer services to people in a vibrant way."

To this day, Desrosiers said he applies lessons he learned from Schurman in his professional life.

"His energy and work ethic were something like no other," he said. "I think he taught me and many others, in order to achieve success — especially in this field — you have to put the time in, in order to accomplish that."

Most importantly, he said, Schurman taught Desrosiers to have "fun along the way." 

