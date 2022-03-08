Teachers in Prince Edward Island are working to help their students process and understand what's happening in Ukraine by offering basic knowledge without creating additional fear about the invasion by Russian troops.

Ayat Alrahhal, a Grade 12 at Colonel Grey High School in Charlottetown, said students are getting a lot of information from social media.

"A lot of stories are being shared and especially stories from Ukraine, from people in Ukraine," Alrahhal said. "Students are looking for that and discussing that in everyday life."

The Russian military has in recent days cut off food, water, heat and medical supplies from major Ukrainian cities through siege tactics. Reports suggest the military has also intensified its use of indiscriminate aerial attacks on citizens.

In P.E.I., Alrahhal has been helping her school raise funds for the Red Cross that will go toward humanitarian aid.

Colonel Grey teacher Suzanne Lee said social media has given students personal connections to what is happening in Ukraine.

"If they don't watch the news, they're certainly watching stories on social media and they're being able to connect with individuals through TikTok and Snapchat, so they're hearing about what's going on," said Lee.

She said the fundraiser Alrahal is involved in is indicative of how keen students are to find ways to help Ukranians in need.

Colonels- you make us so proud. $2303.80 raised today in our Miracle Minute for the Ukrainian Red Cross, to be matched by the Canadian government. 🇺🇦💙💛 <a href="https://t.co/hf0fuQmxoG">pic.twitter.com/hf0fuQmxoG</a> —@Gray_Athletics

'They're in the midst of history'

The conflict has been a topic of conversation in Mike Trainor's political studies classroom for weeks now.

Trainor, a teacher at Three Oaks High School in Summerside, said students want details on everything from how this latest conflict erupted in recent weeks to the impact it is having across the globe.

"I actually refer to it as live curriculum," he said.

"It has so many facets to it, whether it's economic, social, political ... and then it even spills over into some of our other courses."

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel load non-lethal and lethal military aid at CFB Trenton in Ontario. The cargo is bound for Ukraine via Poland. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

At East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, Principal Jamie Cole said the discussions vary from student to student, depending on their age and understanding.

She said some students are trying to think of how they can support Ukrainians abroad, as well as newcomers who may be seeking refuge on P.E.I., while others are concerned about how the conflict will affect them.

"Students are afraid of how this is going to end. They don't see an end to it," she said.

"Most of the time we're looking at history and see it as something that's already finished and over with. And right now they feel like they're in the midst of history happening and the uncertainty that comes with that."

Given the uncertainty that students have faced over the past two years thanks to the pandemic, Cole said teachers are trying to be cognizant of the unprecedented stress and anxiety in their students' lives.

She said teachers are also working to support students by raising awareness and talking about the conflict, while being mindful not to create additional fear and uncertainty.