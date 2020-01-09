Schools delayed as P.E.I. cleans up after storm

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board are delaying the start of class Thursday as the province cleans up following a winter storm.

Snowfall warnings have ended in the province. At 6 a.m. a light snow was still falling in Charlottetown with a risk of snow squalls for the morning. Some heavy snow was reported in Kings County.

Provincial government offices in Kings County are delaying opening until at least 10:30 a.m. Holland College has also announced it is delaying opening.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

On Wednesday 23 centimetres of snow was recorded at Charlottetown Airport. A further two centimetres is expected Thursday morning.

Plow dispatchers say outside the city roads are snow covered, icy, and there's blowing snow.

With the snow still falling in Kings County only plows are out. Salting and sanding will begin when the snow is cleared.

The winds are still strong in Prince County. Summerside reported 40 km/h winds at 6 a.m. Plow dispatchers say snow is drifting over the highways and visibility on the roads is only fair.

Traffic is restricted on Confederation Bridge, but flights are running on schedule at Charlottetown Airport.

