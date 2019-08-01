More P.E.I. schools to get repairs this year

The P.E.I. government announced Thursday it is planning repairs to 10 additional schools this year "to improve learning environments and ensure that schools are kept in good repair," said a news release.

According to the release, the projects will include new oil tanks at Parkside Elementary and Amherst Cove Consolidated schools, partial roof replacements at Birchwood Intermediate, St. Louis Elementary, Belfast Consolidated, Glen Stewart Elementary, Bluefield High School and Queen Elizabeth Elementary, and a new gym floor at Montague Intermediate.

Bloomfield Elementary will get a new parking lot, and the French Language School Board will carry out some unspecified projects.

"We are increasing the capital repair budget and accelerating the 10 most urgent capital repair projects to provide students and staff with a safe and comfortable learning environment," said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers in the release.

Budget expanded to $3.2M

The province expects the additional projects will cost $1.2 million, expanding the school capital repairs budget from $2 million to $3.2 million.

"Our schools are important, our communities are important, our students are important. We are going to make sure we get more of these repairs done this year and we made the tough decision to get the money to do that, to make it happen."

Tight timeline

With these projects, 27 schools will receive funding for capital repairs this year across the province, but with a little over a month before school starts, the timeline is tight.

"We're trying to get as many done as possible," Trivers said.

Some of the projects, such as parking lot replacements, may be able to be completed while school is in session, he said.

"There's schools out there that have been waiting for repairs for a long time and it's going to make an impact right where people feel it most, in their communities, you know, with their children," Trivers said.

