P.E.I. Public Schools Branch moving to mitigate radon in 4 schools

A survey of radon gas radioactivity has found slightly elevated levels in four P.E.I. schools.

The survey included 20 schools. It's the first round of a three-year program to test all 55 Island schools.

"These four schools had slightly elevated levels. Still deemed safe, but require some mitigation for radon," said PSB director Norbert Carpenter.

The affected schools are Bluefield High, Kensington Intermediate Senior High, Westwood Primary, and West Royalty Elementary.

While he would prefer no elevated radon levels, Public Schools Branch director Norbert Carpenter says he's relieved the results weren't worse. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The schools branch is not releasing the exact readings for any of the schools, but said they're between 200 and 600 becquerels. At that level, said Carpenter, the schools branch has two years to mitigate, but he said it is possible the work will be done before the school year starts in September.

"From what we understand so far, none [of the schools] will be challenging," said Carpenter.

"We could be in a situation where levels are elevated at many, many schools and that's not the case."

As a new school, West Royalty has some advantages when it comes to mitigation. It may be as simple as adjusting the building's air circulation system.

Radon can be anywhere

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes out of the ground as uranium decays.

No building is immune to it. One building may have a problem while a neighbouring building is clear.

The leaking of radon from the ground is not a problem outside. The trouble comes when radon gas gets stuck indoors and starts to build up.

The schools branch will test another 20 schools next year, and the final 15 schools in 2025.

More information on the testing program is available on the PSB website.