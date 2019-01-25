Flu-like symptoms knocking students out of P.E.I. schools

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch is reporting higher than normal absence rates this week, and it is blaming flu-like symptoms.

Doctors are reporting this year's flu is hitting children harder than normal.

The Public Schools Branch says custodial staff have been sanitizing high-traffic areas — such as washrooms, doorknobs, desks — more frequently.

Parents are being asked to talk to their children about good hand washing practices and about reducing the spread of germs by covering their mouths when coughing and sneezing.

They are also being encouraged to keep their children home if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

