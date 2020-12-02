55 new staff hired for P.E.I. schools

P.E.I. is adding 55 new front-line positions to schools across the province to support students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new positions include additional teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers, school counsellors and autism consultants. Schools identified the need for these additional resources through the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board, the province said in a news release.

"Our back-to-school plans have allowed our Island school communities to return to school safely but we are seeing that COVID-19 has caused increased stress and anxiety," said Education Minister Brad Trivers in the release.

"We need to ensure that students can not only learn but thrive and that their mental health and well-being is a priority. We will continue to work with our schools to identify their needs and build strong, healthy, supportive school communities."

