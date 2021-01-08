Snow delays P.E.I. schools
With a fresh cover of snow down on P.E.I. and flurries falling in some areas English and French language schools are delaying the start of school Friday morning.
Some roads in Kings snow-covered
Schools are on a one hour delay.
Environment Canada recorded 3.5 centimeters of snow at Charlottetown Airport Thursday, and school officials want to give plows a little more time to clear secondary roads.
Snow plow dispatchers say plows were out all night and salters and sanders are at work this morning. Most roads are clear, but in Kings County they are snow-covered and slushy in places with snow still falling.
There would be no further announcement. Schools will go ahead with the one hour later start time.
