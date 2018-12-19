Schools closed in aftermath of storm

Public schools on P.E.I. are closed Wednesday as the province clears away the snow from a storm that started Monday night and continued into Tuesday.

The storm left behind 23 centimetres of snow, and the cleanup is taking some time.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellation to 1-877-236-9350.

Most of the province was shut down by blowing snow on Tuesday.

Plow dispatchers told CBC News side roads are the main issue. At 6 a.m. many were still covered in heavy snow and some were still closed completely. Drifting snow continues to be an issue, especially in Prince County.

Traffic was restricted on Confederation Bridge at 7:30 a.m., and Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings until at least 4:30 p.m.

There are flurries in the forecast for Wednesday, with the wind continuing to blow strong at 40 km/h with gusts to 70.

