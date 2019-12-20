Schools delayed by icy roads
With roads icy in some parts of P.E.I. and blowing snow in the forecast, the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board are delaying the opening of schools by one hour.
Check Storm Centre for delays
Friday's forecast calls for two to four centimetres of snow in flurries with winds gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. A chance of flurries remains through the day.
The wind is not expected to affect traffic on Confederation Bridge.
