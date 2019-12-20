Schools delayed by icy roads

With roads icy in some parts of P.E.I. and blowing snow in the forecast, the Public Schools Branch French Language School Board are delaying the opening of schools by one hour.

Friday's forecast calls for two to four centimetres of snow in flurries with winds gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. A chance of flurries remains through the day.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

The wind is not expected to affect traffic on Confederation Bridge.

