High winds, drifting snow delay P.E.I. schools opening

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board have delayed opening one hour because of drifting snow.

The drifting snow has been described as intense. A further announcement will be made at 8 a.m.

Provincial government offices in Kings County are also delaying opening.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Whiteout conditions Tuesday evening led to an accident on St. Peters causeway, and RCMP shut down the roadway.

At 6 a.m. winds were blowing 30 km/h with gusts to 50 at Charlottetown Airport, and 40 gusting to 70 in St. Peters Bay. Restrictions are in place on Confederation Bridge.

The wind was accompanied by intense cold, with a wind chill around -28.

