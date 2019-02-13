P.E.I. schools close for impending winter storm

As a winter storm approaches P.E.I., school officials have made the decision to cancel classes for the day.

The Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board have both told students to stay home Wednesday.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Snow is expected to cross over the Northumberland Strait at about 9 a.m. and persist into the early hours Thursday morning.

"Snowy day today, blowing snow, then we have a risk of some snow squalls for tonight," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Amounts will vary widely across the province, with as little as five centimetres in the west and up to 20 in the east, though there could be more in snow squalls.

