Schools closed Island-wide with steady snowfall in the forecast

Public schools on P.E.I. are closed for the day with a steady snowfall in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

Environment Canada is forecasting five to 10 centimetres by the end of the day.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

"Expect periods of snow. It will be at times a little heavy," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's not going to be terribly intense, but it is going to be persistent."

About eight centimetres came down in East Prince overnight. Heavy snow around dawn in the Kinkora area was affecting visibility.

Conditions were reported to be better in West Prince and Queens County. There are some snow-covered roads in Kings County, but the plow dispatcher said the roads were not too bad.

The snow will continue overnight with a further two to four centimetres expected before tapering off Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h through the day and will have an impact on visibility on the roads.

The wind could be strong enough for restrictions on Confederation Bridge in the afternoon and overnight.