P.E.I. schools move to online learning until at least Jan. 10

Schools across Prince Edward Island will remain closed until at least Jan. 10, with remote learning to begin on Jan. 5.

According to a release from the province, schools will start reaching out to students on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to make sure they have what they need for online learning.

Learning materials and tasks will be available on school websites and Google Classrooms.

Schools will also be speaking with parents directly on remote learning procedures.

Support for parents, children

Respite care will be put in place throughout the week for students with special needs who are supported by an educational assistant or youth service worker. Parents or guardians interested in receiving this support can email respite@edu.pe.ca if their student is in the English school system, and CSLF@edu.pe.ca if they are in the French school system.

"This move to remote learning will allow students to continue to learn, and respect the additional public health measures our CPHO currently has in place to protect Islanders," Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson said in the release.

"We hope that today's decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff as they prepare for the new year."

Surge of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

The switch to online learning comes in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Thirty-five new cases were announced Thursday. In total there are 165 active cases, with 588 total cases since the pandemic began.

Day camps will be limited to groups of 15 participants over a single day. Early learning and child care centres, or licensed school-aged centres, are excluded as they're already operating under elevated precautions.