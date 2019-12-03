Wednesday morning's weather could be a repeat

Schools are closed Tuesday because of early morning freezing rain, and it could possibly happen again Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole province. Government offices and some businesses are delaying opening.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

The freezing rain had switched over to rain by 6 a.m. in some areas, but the risk continues in other areas until 11 a.m., particularly in the west. The temperature will eventually climb to about 4 C.

The freezing rain will be followed by a further 10 to 15 millimetres of rain during the day, buffeted by 40 km/h winds with gusts to 70.

Confederation Bridge advises traffic restrictions are possible between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Northumberland Ferries will sail at 8 a.m., but is cancelling later morning crossings. It expects conditions will improve this afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there could be further weather difficulties Wednesday morning. Rain will continue overnight, with a transition back to snow between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

"The roads are going to get slick once again. Whatever's wet is going to refreeze tomorrow as the cold air starts moving its way in," said Simpkin.

The temperature is forecast to remain around the freezing point through the day Wednesday.

