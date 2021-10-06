Eastern P.E.I. schools to remain closed Thursday with COVID-19 tests pending
The 4 schools were also closed Wednesday to allow for mass testing amid rising cases in eastern Kings
The Public Schools Branch says the four schools in eastern P.E.I. which were closed Wednesday amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the area will remain closed for another day.
Souris Regional, Morell Consolidated, Morell Regional and Mount Stewart Consolidated will not open their doors Thursday.
The schools were closed to allow for mass testing after the province said it identified some potential risk of COVID-19 spread.
The PSB said the decision to keep the schools closed was made due to the high volume of tests and results that have not yet come back.
The province said on Tuesday all students in grades K-6 should get tested, as well as grade 7-12 students who participate in group sporting activities.
The students will have to present negative tests before they're allowed back in their schools.
A testing clinic will be available on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Souris Hospital.
