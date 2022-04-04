Schools in eastern P.E.I. close early as snow starts to fall

Schools in eastern P.E.I. are closing two hours early as a spring snowfall spreads across Queens and Kings counties.

Affected schools are in the Montague, Souris, and Morell families.

See a full list of closures on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

An updated special weather statement by Environment Canada says five to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in places.

"Enough snow to make roads slippery, and 40-60 km/h north winds may reduce visibility even as the steady snow tapers off to flurries this evening," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Plows are out in Kings and Queens counties. In Kings, dispatchers are reporting snow-covered roads and poor visibility. Conditions are slippery in Queens.

At midday the snow was just starting in East Prince. Roads were still bare.

Snow is expected across the Island but with less falling in the west. The snow is forecast to fall steadily throughout the day, tapering to flurries around 9 p.m. AT.

It will be cold overnight, with the temperature dropping to –11 C.