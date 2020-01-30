Snow-covered roads make for slow start on P.E.I.

Unexpectedly heavy snow overnight has businesses and government offices delaying opening on P.E.I. Thursday.

Public schools in the province are closed. Provincial civil service and federal government offices are delaying opening.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said conditions will take some time to improve.

"Our winds will slowly start subsiding, so that is the good news, but we're still seeing wind gusts from 50 to 70 kilometres per hour," said Simpkin.

While the snow is light, that makes it more likely to blow around, which reduces visibility and makes it harder to clean up, she said.

Plow dispatchers said visibility is very poor in open areas, and snow is also drifting in places. There is ice underneath the snow, and with winds gusting to 50 km/h sanding and salting operations are not going well.

In some areas road conditions are clear.... but then your come upon open areas and you have this!!!! It’s winter driving folks, drive for the conditions you are faced with. Slow down and use caution!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/udyaO9of8f">pic.twitter.com/udyaO9of8f</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Conditions are reported to be particularly bad east of Summerside in Prince County, where more snow came down than in other areas.

