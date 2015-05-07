'Outdated and ineffective air ventilation' in schools a COVID-19 concern, charges opposition

Liberal MLA Gordon McNeilly wants the P.E.I. government to do more to fix the ventilation in 10 schools to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

A report released earlier this year found 10 of the province's 56 English schools did not have mechanical ventilation systems. A Dartmouth-based expert on ventilation, part of a national group that called on officials to do more to prevent the airborne spread of coronavirus, said the government should set a firm deadline for fixing the issue.

"As it stands, these 10 schools are forced to open their windows throughout a portion of the day, even during cold winter months, just to get fresh air," McNeilly said in question period Tuesday.

"This is a concern to Islanders, considering the potential risk of COVID-19 [with] poor air ventilation systems in high-populated public buildings."

Education Minister Natalie Jameson stood to reassure McNeilly that the schools are following public health guidelines.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada has provided information that COVID-19 is not known to spread through ventilation systems," said Jameson.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson says she will look into the issue further. (Province of P.E.I.)

"The health and safety of our students continues to remain the top priority and it has throughout the pandemic."

Guidelines issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada note outbreaks have been linked to poor ventilation, because coronavirus particles can build up over time when there is an infected individual in a room.

The guidelines prioritize diluting indoor air with outdoor air for reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus. They note the "risk of recirculating the virus through a space serviced by a single HVAC unit is unknown."

The Public Schools Branch provided the following list of schools that rely on natural ventilation.

Alberton Elementary.

Belfast Consolidated.

Cardigan Consolidated.

Englewood School.

Georgetown Elementary.

O'Leary Elementary.

Parkdale Elementary.

Parkside Elementary.

St. Jean Elementary.

West Kent Elementary.

Jameson said she would look into the issue further and provide McNeilly with an update.

More from CBC P.E.I.