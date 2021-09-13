Prince Edward Island's back-to-school plan included calls for improved ventilation in Island schools.

For years, teachers in schools without modern mechanical ventilation systems have been told to open classroom windows multiple times each day.

But an expert who's studied school ventilation for 30 years says opening windows wasn't good enough to maintain air quality before the pandemic — and isn't good enough now.

Occupational hygienist John Oudyk says modern ventilation systems that circulate interior air more often could also help keep a lid on cold and flu season.

"These things are not just for COVID; they're for all time," he told CBC News. "But especially when you have an outbreak of something, they become more important."

Here's a list of the 10 Prince Edward Island schools without mechanical ventilation systems. Note that West Royalty, the school that's the site of the current outbreak of COVID-19, is not one of them.