Renovations at some P.E.I. schools means 'no more classrooms in the library'

Renovations are complete at some Island schools just in time for the new school year, but others will have to wait.

Construction is still underway at L.M. Montgomery Elementary School in Charlottetown to add 10 more classrooms and a new parking lot.

Parker Grimmer, the director of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch, said it's been a busy summer but he believes the work will be done in about a month.

"Part of the responsibility of the Public Schools Branch is to continually look at all of our 56 schools … and what they need," he said.

"So we can create the best possible learning opportunities … we'll continue to work hard to advocate for students and listen to the public."

'No more classrooms in the library'

The $5 million additions at Stratford Elementary School include 13 regular classrooms, four breakout rooms and an elevator. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A new $5 million dollar addition was finished over the summer at Stratford Elementary School. The upgrades include 13 classrooms, an elevator, more washrooms and an activity room.

This year, Stratford Elementary will include Grade 3 to Grade 6 to accommodate more students from neighbouring Glen Stewart Primary School.

The primary school will offer kindergarten to Grade 2.

Jodi Zver is co-chair of the Stratford Elementary Home and School Association, a group that gave its input in the renovations.

She said she's happy to see the project finished, especially as overcrowding was becoming an issue at both schools.

"It has been a concern for a number of years but this addition really does take care of that … for the time being," she said.

"Stratford was at capacity for sure … they were using space in the library for not a classroom, but as breakout space for students and that's not ideal."

'I'm really excited'

The teacher's lounge at Stratford Elementary School. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

In a news release, the province said the 24,000-square-foot addition will provide 50 per cent more space at Stratford Elementary and allow enrolment to increase from 456 to 651 students.

"The kids won't be tripping over each other anymore. You know, there'll be breakout rooms for kids who need it. No more classrooms in the library … classes will be bright and airy and windows," said Zver.

Zver said the upgrades were long overdue and address her concerns for the time being.

"We've done a lot of work, fundraising for a new playground there as well which we're partway to that goal. So we've got a new playground opening soon as well and I'm really excited for the year to come."

