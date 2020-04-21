Parents want full deposit back after pandemic cancels P.E.I. school trip

Some Island parents say they're frustrated with a Maritime tour company, which won't give them a full refund on a school trip cancelled because of the pandemic.

Twenty-five Grade 9 students at Englewood School in Crapaud had a year-end trip booked to Montreal in mid-June, through Schools Out Tours.

Parent Miranda Ellis says a few weeks ago — after P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch made the decision to cancel all school trips for the rest of the year — the tour company refunded families most of their money, but did not return the $250 deposit per student.

Ellis says while that deposit was listed in the trip contract as non-refundable, she maintains an exception should be made, given the fact the trip isn't going ahead because of a pandemic.

"All of the parents with our group are on the same premise that [the company] can't provide the service," said Ellis. "Travel restrictions are in place, so we should be getting our money back."

'We're doing the best we can'

Mike Morrissey, co-owner of Schools Out Tours, says all 31 of the trips his company arranged this spring have been cancelled, including eight involving P.E.I. school groups.

He says while Schools Out Tours has decided to return 35 per cent of deposits to parents, that's as much as his small company can offer without going bankrupt.

"We've already paid all of our employees. We've already spent money to put all these tours together," said Morrissey. "We're doing the best we can. With 100 per cent of your business cancelled, you don't have the option, unless you want to go bankrupt or go out of business, to give 100 per cent of the money back."

Mike Morrissey, co-owner of Schools Out Tours, spoke to CBC from his office in Halifax. He says all 31 of the school trips (including eight P.E.I. trips) arranged by his company, scheduled for this spring, have had to be cancelled. (Mike Morrissey/Zoom)

Morrissey says even with his company hanging onto 65 per cent of tour deposit amounts, it's still counting on federal wage subsidies to keep its few employees on the payroll for as long as possible.

That doesn't sit well with Ellis.

"I feel you can't keep these funds from all these kids for all these trips they were supposed to go on, and also get government funding for lack of business," said Ellis. "A lot of these families, the parents in the household aren't working, and this is their hard-earned money."

Insurance covers deposits, says company

Morrissey says all school groups travelling within Canada are presented with optional travel insurance as part of their tour packages, which parents can choose to purchase.

He says that insurance does cover deposits.

"That policy covers school board cancellations, so yes, they would've been fully covered," he said.

According to Schools Out Tours, the grade 9 class at Englewood School was one of eight P.E.I. school groups that had trips booked through the company this spring. All of them have been cancelled. (Google Maps)

Ellis acknowledges she and some other parents didn't purchase insurance. She doesn't think it should take insurance for parents to get all their money back.

"No one foresaw this [pandemic] coming," said Ellis. "It's just something no one would've ever known to worry about."

'Very few complaints'

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch said while it doesn't deal directly with tour companies like Schools Out Tours, it does authorize all schools trips.

"As part of the approval process, all travel groups are strongly advised by the PSB to take cancellation insurance in the event of any unforeseen circumstance," the email said.

"Based on initial discussion with travel leaders, participants in the vast majority of PSB trips have purchased travel insurance. While we are still quite early in the cancellation process, we have received very few complaints to this point."

Ellis says a lawyer in her area has agreed to help the Englewood parent group pro bono, and has written a letter to Schools Out Tours, outlining their concerns.

