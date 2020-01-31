Coronavirus fears cancel international school trips on P.E.I.

All school-sanctioned trips abroad for the month of March have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19, P.E.I. school officials announced Tuesday.

The cancellations include school trips to Europe for the March break period, as well as all school-planned travel abroad for the rest of March. There are currently no international trips planned for the French Language School Board.

"We appreciate that Islanders are concerned, including our students, their families and staff," Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers said in a written news release.

"The decision to cancel school trips by the Public Schools Branch was not made easily. We know that students were looking forward to the experience; however, their safety always comes first."

The province is urging Island families and students planning personal trips over March break to visit the province's website for up-to-date important information about COVID-19, including updates and instructions for travellers.

The department said Island students and school staff returning from trips abroad who are feeling well can return to school. Those who may not be feeling well and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are asked to stay home and contact 811 for instructions.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

