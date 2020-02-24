RCMP have 'other avenues to pursue' on non-credible threat to schools

RCMP on P.E.I. say they have new leads to follow in the investigation of what they call a non-credible threat to an Island school.

On Friday afternoon police received an anonymous tip that someone would bring a firearm to a P.E.I. school. The tip did not specify a time or a place.

Police and school officials spent the weekend trying to determine if the threat was credible, and decided it was not. Nevertheless, police and school officials held a news conference on the matter Sunday. RCMP Sgt. Kevin Baillie told CBC's Island Morning the news conference was held to quell rumours.

"A number of people had been spoken to and asked about schools and firearms," said Baillie.

"There was a chance that rumours would spread that were much more serious."

Baillie went on to say going public with the information has opened new leads.

"I received several calls as a result of the press conference," he said.

"Additional information had been received. None would indicate that there was a definite threat but there were several other avenues to pursue that were passed on."

A wide net

The investigation has been made more difficult by the vagueness of the tip, Baillie said.

With no time, person or place mentioned, police and school officials had to cast a wide net to search for any evidence to support a real threat.

Baillie said police would like to hear from the tipster again.

New post: Helping Children Cope With Threats – Tips for Families and Educators <a href="https://t.co/DEU02XbT0y">https://t.co/DEU02XbT0y</a> —@PSBPEI

"It would be nice to determine exactly who made the comment in what context and totally put this to rest and close the investigation," he said.

Baillie said the tipster was not making a direct threat, but passing on information, and stressed this was the right thing to do when a threat to a school is overheard.

Joking about guns and schools is in the same category as bombs and airports, he said. People need to be careful about what they say, and threats will be taken seriously.

More P.E.I. news