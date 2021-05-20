Public Schools Branch staff asked to work in long-term care homes on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness is asking Public Schools Branch staff to provide resident care worker support at private Charlottetown nursing homes amid a "critical staffing shortage."

In an email sent to teachers on the Island, the department said it's seeking help from any PSB staff willing to be a registered care worker for the next two weeks.

The email said there's an "urgent need" due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, particularly at The Garden Home long-term care facility, where there were 13 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

The resident care workers would not be placed in areas with residents who have tested positive for COVID — and qualifications aren't required. Training will be provided on site, the email said.

People would be working eight-hour shifts for an hourly rate of $20.46 with a premium for working night shifts. The Garden Home can issue 10-12 hour shifts if there's interest.

There were 13 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday at The Garden Home long-term care facility. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The email circulated around social media during the weekend.

CBC News has contacted the province for comment on the memo but has not heard back.

In a statement issued Sunday on the issue, Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker called on the government to take "immediate action" to address staffing shortages at long-term care homes.

"This feels like yet again government grasping at straws in the midst of a crisis, instead of putting a plan in place before the crisis hits," he said.