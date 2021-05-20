Public Schools Branch staff asked to work in long-term care homes on P.E.I.
Homes seeking help from anybody willing to be resident care worker
P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness is asking Public Schools Branch staff to provide resident care worker support at private Charlottetown nursing homes amid a "critical staffing shortage."
In an email sent to teachers on the Island, the department said it's seeking help from any PSB staff willing to be a registered care worker for the next two weeks.
The email said there's an "urgent need" due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, particularly at The Garden Home long-term care facility, where there were 13 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
The resident care workers would not be placed in areas with residents who have tested positive for COVID — and qualifications aren't required. Training will be provided on site, the email said.
People would be working eight-hour shifts for an hourly rate of $20.46 with a premium for working night shifts. The Garden Home can issue 10-12 hour shifts if there's interest.
The email circulated around social media during the weekend.
CBC News has contacted the province for comment on the memo but has not heard back.
In a statement issued Sunday on the issue, Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker called on the government to take "immediate action" to address staffing shortages at long-term care homes.
"This feels like yet again government grasping at straws in the midst of a crisis, instead of putting a plan in place before the crisis hits," he said.
