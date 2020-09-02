Province gives go-ahead for some P.E.I. school sports this fall

Student athletes on Prince Edward Island will get to gear up starting Sept. 14 — but only for some sports.

The provincial government announced Wednesday that outdoor sports including field hockey, soccer, senior baseball and golf can start tryouts on that day, just a week into the school year.

Teams will compete against squads from no more than two other schools for regular season and exhibition games, and there will be no more than four such games before playoffs.

No playoffs can start before Oct. 5, and no tournaments will be sanctioned by the Prince Edward Island School Athletic Association, either on or off the Island.

Buses won't be allowed to transport student athletes to other schools for competition, and students must travel with their sports gear on. Once they get to the host school, they won't have access to dressing rooms to suit up.

Baseball is another sport that will soon be ramping up on P.E.I. school fields. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

No cross country, indoor sports yet

Other school sports will have to wait to get going, given restrictions due to the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should new cases crop up on the Island.

Cross-country events are still cancelled, in contrast to the other outdoor sports being allowed.

Indoor sports will also "remain paused," according to a provincial news release.

The release adds that there are no details yet about whether and how spectators will be allowed at events.

News on school sports comes a day after Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province would loosen more coronavirus restrictions as of Oct. 1.

P.E.I. has had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Nobody has had to be hospitalized, and all the patients have recovered.

