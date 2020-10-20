P.E.I. sisters pleased with gender-equity review for school sports

The two Island sisters who started the conversation about equity in school sports are pleased to see the province plans a full review.

Students Brayah and Lexie MacDonald asked why in provincial school competitions, female golfers play just nine holes while males play the full 18.

The province announced on Thursday that a full gender-equity review will be undertaken by the P.E.I. School Athletic Association (PEISAA), students, staff, Interministerial Women's Secretariat as well as other stakeholders.

"I've had lots of people congratulate me and that I've made a difference," Brayah said. "Not just golf but for overall for everybody and making it fair not just for girls — for boys too."

Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) golfer Lorie Kane weighed in on Twitter after the story was published — supporting change to let the students compete on an equal basis.

Lexie was surprised by the amount of support they had received.

"I did not think that Lorie Kane would become part of this but I am glad that she has realized this is an issue," Lexie said.

"I definitely look up to her. She's definitely a good role model."

'Courage and leadership'

Natalie Jameson, P.E.I.'s minister responsible for the status of women, spoke with Mitch Cormier on CBC's Island Morning about the push for the review.

She said it was Lexie and Brayah who brought the issue forward and she was impressed that the student athletes chose to challenge and question it.

"It certainly demonstrates courage and leadership and that is something we want to support in our Island youths," said Jameson.

A full review of gender equity in school sports is expected over the next few months. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She said when she saw the initial report, she reached out to Education Minister Brad Trivers and they both agreed the review was necessary.

"I know that we can do better," Jameson said. "It's really important that we all work together to ensure … you're all treated fairly and you all have equal opportunity to participate in sport."

Level the playing field

Parent Jeff Brant said he was not surprised by the girls' complaint as he has seen sexism first hand when watching his daughters participate in various sports over the years.

"This is something that's been going on for a long time — it's a systemic thing," Brant said.

"Certainly when our oldest daughter was involved in sport, you'd see a lot of the same stuff where maybe the girls don't get to play on the turf and the boys do, and maybe their jerseys aren't as new and as well-conditioned as the boys, when the boys just get new things."

Parent Jeff Brant says his daughters have too often been left playing their games on inferior fields with inferior equipment and hopes the review changes things. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The province hasn't said specifically what its review will examine — just that it'll focus on gender equity and what can be done to encourage more participation in sport.

Brant, who also coaches the Summerside intermediate girls soccer team, hopes the review digs into the systemic problems.

"It's not just about girls not playing on the turf or girls not getting 18 holes of golf," Brant said.

"It's about those decisions that made that situation what it is ... from how many athletic directors in the P.E.I. school system are female? How many female coaches do we have? What are we doing to develop and encourage more female coaches?"

'How many athletic directors in the P.E.I. school system are female? How many female coaches do we have? What are we doing to develop and encourage more female coaches?' asks Brant. (John Robertson/CBC)

Get in the game

Many people have asked since the CBC story was first published why it will take a review for the province to make a change like letting girls play 18 holes.

In a written statement to CBC on Friday, the Department of Education said there is lots to consider on the issue.

It pointed out that high school girls did play 18 holes until 2016. But low participation in the women's field was becoming an issue with between four and 17 female athletes competing.

The decision was made to switch to nine holes to encourage more participants. The numbers have increased since then to having 34 golfers last year.

The department said discussions are underway to further grow the game and attract more players.

The full review is expected to take a couple of months.

