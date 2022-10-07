All Charlottetown students return to class, more power outages discovered 14 days after Fiona

More students are returning to the classroom Friday morning as all Charlottetown schools officially reopen, 14 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit P.E.I.

Prince Street Elementary, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, St. Jean Elementary and West Kent have been closed for nearly two weeks.

Officials told CBC News earlier this week, that although the schools have been physically ready to open, unsafe conditions in the areas surrounding the schools made it impossible to do so.

But according to a provincial press release issued Thursday, the schools are now ready to welcome back students.

"Parents are encouraged to walk children to school or their bus stops until they are assured the route is safe," the release said.

École Évangéline in Abram-Village is still closed after facing major damage in the storm and will likely be unusable for several months.

Classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds. Class is expected to start on Tuesday.

11,000 without power

The number of Maritime Electric customers without power has now increased to more than 11,000.

According to the utility, numbers are slightly higher than earlier this week because more individual outages have been discovered as crews continue to restore power.

Maritime Electric is still aiming to have most customers' power restored by Sunday.

A list is available on the company's website detailing where power outages remain and when the lights should be back on.

Areas like Murray River, Brackley Beach and Cavendish are expected to have electricity by the end of Friday.

Red Cross financial funding

The Canadian Red Cross is continuing to accept registrations for support following Fiona.

The organization said more than 14,700 Island households have received $250 in financial assistance so far.

