By the numbers: A P.E.I. back-to-school primer

P.E.I. students return to the classroom on Sept. 6. Here are some facts and figures on education on P.E.I., supplied by the Department of Education, Early Learning and Culture.

62 schools

There are 62 public schools in the province — 56 English and six French. There are five private schools licensed to operate in the province.

More than 20,000 students

Official enrolment numbers won't be available until the end of September, but in 2017-18 there were 20,523 students enrolled in kindergarten to Grade 12 programs, including 19,250 students in the Public Schools Branch, 936 students in the French Language Board, and 337 in private schools.

1,592 full-time teaching positions

There are 1,592 full-time teaching positions in the public school system, 397 educational assistants and youth service workers, and 286 school bus drivers.

10 new principals

Ten schools will have new principals this year.

Natasha Bromley, Prince Street Elementary.

Maureen Cassivi, St. Jean Elementary.

Terra Doucette, Eliot River Elementary.

Tracy Ellsworth, West Kent Elementary.

Rachelle Gauthier, École St-Augustin.

Luanne Inman, Montague Intermediate.

Maria Lavoie, Gulf Shore Consolidated.

Karen Leblanc, École-sur-Mer.

Anna MacKenzie, Souris Regional.

Dale McIsaac, Morell Consolidated.

10.6 school psychologists

Four new school psychologists will be working in Island schools this year, including Roland Parril, Maggie MacFarlane, Dr. Colin Campbell and Kim Lyons. They will be added to the 6.6 full-time equivalents currently on staff.

More than 70 student psychological assessments were completed last year with the assistance of contracted psychologist services.

Four intervention support teachers and an assistive tech facilitator have been hired to date to help with the recommendations from the increased number of assessments.

332 school buses

More than 20 new 70-passenger school buses arrived this summer at a cost of more than $2 million. That brings to 332 the number of school buses in the provincial fleet.

A new $120,000 student transportation management system will assist the Public Schools Branch to plan 600 bus routes and transport more than 15,000 students per day.

$36.8 million in renos and repairs

$36.8 million in renovations and repairs are ongoing at Island schools this year including a $22 million renovation of Three Oaks Senior High School expected to be complete in early 2019, as well as continuing construction on a $6.6 million addition at Stratford Elementary and a $5.3 million addition at L. M. Montgomery, both of which will be ready for students in September 2019.

Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside is in the final few months of a two-year renovation project. (Laura Meader/CBC)

As well, the school capital repair budget nearly doubled this year to $2.9 million, enabling 32 major repair projects to be completed this summer such as paving, roof, boiler and window replacements.

Meanwhile, planning will continue for a $5 million high school addition at Ecole-sur-Mer, and planning will begin for the $19 million replacement of Sherwood Elementary.

