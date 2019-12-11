P.E.I. school among top 10 finalists in national music contest

A P.E.I. school is among the finalists in CBC's Canadian Music Class Challenge.

The challenge asks music instructors across the country to teach their students a Canadian song and send it to CBC for a chance to win a prize.

Prizes for the contest include $5,000 worth of new instruments for a school classroom.

The top 10 finalists for each category were announced Tuesday. Nominated in the category of Junior Vocal for Grades 6 to 10 with a top prize of $3,000 in new instruments is Gulf Shore Consolidated School.

The entry came from an optional after-school program called Shark Attack, where students from the school who love music and band learn and play tunes together. This is the second time the group has submitted to the contest.

Kirsten MacLaine is the music teacher at Gulf Shore Consolidated and she said it is "surreal" the music class has made it into the top ten of their category.

"I was, of course, just over the moon and joyed for these kids, they worked so hard and, to tell you the truth, not totally surprised because of course I am their number one fan," MacLaine said.

She is pleased students are being recognized for their hard work, and has taught some of the students in the program from Grade 1 to 9.

"They really work well together to sort of bring out the best in one another," MacLaine said. "It's really an awesome privilege."

The song Snowbird was chosen because it was written by Island songwriter Gene MacLellan, MacLaine said.

Over 50,000 entries

There were over 50,000 music students from across the country that participated in the Canadian Music Class Challenge this year, said CBC Music host Grant Lawrence.

"We have kind of broken through to a new level in the Canadian Music Class Challenge," Lawrence said.

We have some of the strongest music programs in the country. We continue to be a province that values music education. — Kirsten MacLaine

There were a lot of entries from Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and Lawrence said entries that come in from Prince Edward Island can sometimes be overshadowed by bigger geographic centres like those.

"But every year schools get in from Prince Edward Island, into the top ten, and I think that is a real testament to the music that runs through the blood of many Islanders," he said.

MacLaine said P.E.I. should be "super proud" to be represented in the contest.

"We have some of the strongest music programs in the country. We continue to be a province that values music education," MacLaine said.

The winners of CBC's Canadian Music Class Challenge will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

