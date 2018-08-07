Schools to pilot discussions on manhood and boyhood on P.E.I.

Women's Network PEI is looking for a group of Island youth to help create a new curriculum to discuss healthy masculinity.

The program will include conversations about gender stereotypes and how to express masculinity in a positive way.

"We're looking at gender very broadly and we're looking at masculinity specifically," said Women's Network PEI executive director Jillian Kilfoil.

"What are the realities of people who identify as male in P.E.I. and what are those gender norms as they relate to masculinity in boyhood and manhood in P.E.I., and starting to explore those topics."

The group hopes to recruit about 15 people aged 12 to 15 to take part in a panel discussion to help shape the curriculum.

The curriculum will be offered in two Island schools for Grade 7 students this fall, one rural and one urban, but the schools have not been chosen yet.

