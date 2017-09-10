Fair trade group lobbies P.E.I. government for free school lunches

Neither of the current pilots for a school lunch program being run by the P.E.I. government is a viable option, says Trade Justice P.E.I.

Trade Justice P.E.I. — a Coalition of 20 Island groups including the National Farmers Union, the P.E.I. Federation of Labour, the P.E.I. Food Security Network and the Canadian Union of Public Employees — takes issue with the cost — a maximum of $5 per student — that neither pilot is fully funded by government, and that private food vendors are preparing the lunches in one of the pilots.

Group member Rosalind Waters described school lunches as a core need governments should provide.

"Why does the government pay for all of our education, why does the government pay for all of our health care? It's because it's seen as a vital service for people, that really benefits our community as a whole," said Waters.

"The same rationale applies to a school lunch program."

Public hearings needed

A school lunch program has the potential to address a number of important issues, Waters said.

That includes the development of local sustainable agriculture, reducing food insecurity, making sure that learning is not handicapped by hunger, providing well-paid green jobs with union protection, and reducing dependence on imported food.

"School lunch program addresses a wide range of public policy goals that members of Trade Justice are very committed to," said Waters.

Trade Justice P.E.I. is urging the government to hold public hearings on the issue.

The government intends to examine the results of the pilot programs, and have a school lunch program in place at all schools in the fall of 2020.

